IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen gun and meth were found inside the vehicle of a man who was driving erratically in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Hickory resident Jesse Cartrette, who was driving erratically last Thursday near Old Mountain Road.

An open alcohol container, a gun that had been stolen out of Tennessee, and drugs were found in the vehicle and Cartrette was arrested.

He faces charges that include drug possession and felony possession of a gun.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond. Cartrette has a criminal history that includes driving violations and carrying a concealed weapon.