IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee at a Statesville gas station is facing charges after fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

An investigation was prompted after a report was filed in July of a larceny at the Sunshine Express gas station on Mocksville Highway in Statesville. Surveillance video and witness interviews led detectives to identify an employee of the gas station, Wesley Fulk, as the suspect. It was determined that Fulk was fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales from customers and then taking the refunded cash, according to the sheriff’s report.

Fulk was arrested last Thursday and now faces charges that include 12 counts of larceny by an employee.

Fulk was held on a $3,000 secured bond and has no criminal history.