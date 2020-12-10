Woman pulled from burning Statesville home after newspaper delivery person spots blaze

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was rescued from a burning home in Statesville Thursday after suffering severe burns, according to the West Iredell Fire Department.

A fire marshal on scene said the woman pulled from a home on Spearpoint Lane suffered burns to 30 to 40 percent of her body. She was flown to the hospital.

A newspaper delivery person called in the fire when they saw it on their delivery route.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

