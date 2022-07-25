IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was wanted in connection to a reported shooting at a Winston-Salem mall was arrested in Statesville after he was observed driving erratically on the road, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sunday, July 24, along Turnersburg Highway on Carolton McCrimmon, 33, of New York, who was driving erratically.

McCrimmon then started driving in the wrong direction and into oncoming traffic and struck multiple cars while attempting to flee, deputies said. His car came to a stop and he was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, deputies located a handgun and numerous items in the vehicle with stickers and markings that led them to believe they were stolen from the Winston-Salem area.

A short time later, Winston-Salem Police informed the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office that the same suspect and vehicle were involved in the shooting at the Hanes Mall.

McCrimmon faces multiple charges including felony fleeing to elude, careless and reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting delay and obstructing a public officer, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm inside of an enclosure to incite fear.

More charges are pending and McCrimmon was issued a $1 million bond.