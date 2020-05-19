Undercover drug purchases lead to 4 arrests

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Four men who each have a criminal record have been charged with drug offenses, Statesville police say.

Detectives began investigating 306 Garfield Street in Statesville after receiving numerous tips about drug activity at that location. Multiple undercover purchases of drugs were made.

‘Crack’ cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, multiple guns, and about $40,000 in cash were all seized from the property.

Djuan White, Dominic Diggs, Tyrone McConnaughey, and Fredrick Cherry were all arrested and face multiple charges including felony possession of a gun and drug possession with intent to sell.