Undercover agents bought cocaine from suspect ahead of Statesville raid

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Undercover agents made multiple successful purchases of cocaine prior to a raid on a home in Statesville last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday at the home of 27-year-old Statesville resident Tamir Randall on Logan Road following an undercover investigation into drug activity. Multiple undercover agents had previously been able to successfully make cocaine purchases at the home.

During the raid, nearly 1,100 grams of Marijuana and a gun were seized while Randall and one other unidentified suspect were arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

Randall faces multiple charges including gun possession by a convicted felon and multiple drug-related charges. HE has a criminal history that includes robbery, DWI, and drug charges, and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.