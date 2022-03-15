IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was arrested in Charlotte is accused of an attempted armed robbery at a Statesville gas station and convenience store, the Iredell Sheriff said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. on Sunday at a Sunshine Express located on foster Road in Statesville. An armed, masked man had demanded money from the clerk and then assaulted him before fleeing the scene with a beer, according to the deputy’s report.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect on Monday as 51-year-old Cleveland resident Darren Parker. He was arrested in Charlotte and charged with assault and armed robbery.

Parker has a criminal history that includes cocaine-related charges and driving-related charges.

He was issued a $250,000 secured bond and has already appeared in court.