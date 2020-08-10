Statesville woman charged with cyberstalking

A woman in Statesville who was already facing communication restrictions against a victim is now facing additional charges, local officials say.

Officials received a report on Wednesday in reference to cyberstalking. Statesville resident Carolyn Jones, 49, was said to have been leaving numerous voicemails and sending text messages to the victim over a several day period. Jones was using various telephone numbers to contact the victim.

It is unclear what the relationship is between Jones and the victim.

Jones was facing previous charges from the same victim and Jones was not supposed to be contacting the victim.

Jones was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.

