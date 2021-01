STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A shooting in Statesville Saturday night left one person dead, authorities said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at a residence near 1400 Rolling Hills Lane Saturday night around 11 p.m. An unidentified male victim who was in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Statesville Police is calling this a homicide investigation.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.