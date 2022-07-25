STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville reckless driver who fatally struck a pedestrian has been arrested, local police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. July 15th near 5th Street and Raleigh Ave. 62-year-old Statesville resident Carl Daye was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation revealed that 64-year-old Statesville resident Robert White was driving, left the roadway, and struck Daye, who was walking near the road, the police report indicated. White was transported from the scene to Iredell Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Last Thursday White was arrested on warrants for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

He received a $10,000 secured bond and was placed in the Iredell County Jail.