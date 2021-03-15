Statesville residents want speed limit reduced on busy road

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Residents in one Statesville neighborhood are calling for a speed limit change to make their area safer.

“I see a lot of speeders on Davie Avenue,” Ronald Duckett said.

Right now, efforts are underway to stop drivers from speeding down Davie Avenue in Statesville. Neighbors like Duckett say slowing drivers down would help.

“Obviously, if you reduce the speed and somebody crosses the road in front of you, you have time to slow down,” Duckett said.

For a month now, neighbors have been working with state and local officials to reduce the speed on the road to 25 mph. Right now, it’s set at 35 mph. The city is also considering adding a 20 mph speed zone on parts of Trade and East Front streets.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think today with COVID that so many people are getting out to walk and we can’t get across the street,” he said.

The area is part of the city’s historic district and is filled with homes, daycares, churches, and pedestrians.

“They need to slow down because they got kids and people are walking,” Charles McCullough said.

McCullough drives on Davie Avenue often and says speeders make it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road.

“They fear because they might get hit,” he said.

He’s on board with neighbors and the city working to make the area safer. As for Duckett he hopes the city council will make the best decision for neighbors.

“I think the city is doing a great job and everything else. There’s a lot of the older homes being refurbished and things and it’s growing,” Duckett said. “But with that speed limit being reduced I think it’s going to be a much safer place.”

Statesville Police tell FOX 46 the average speed is about 32 mph along the road.

Statesville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday and could vote to move forward with reducing the speed limit. However, they can only make recommendations about reducing the speed. It’s up to NCDOT to approve and make the changes and that’s because the state owns the road.