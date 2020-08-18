Statesville man found dead at homeless camp after shooting reports, police say

A man was found dead at a homeless camp in Statesville after officers received calls of gunfire Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at a homeless camp around 3 p.m. near a homeless camp off I-40 westbound by exit 148.

Statesville resident Allen Alexander, 55, was found dead at the homeless camp.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and a short time later Statesville resident George White III was taken into custody.

An initial investigation determined that a dispute took place between the two men and that they knew each other.

This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android