Statesville man found dead at homeless camp after shooting reports, police say

A man was found dead at a homeless camp in Statesville after officers received calls of gunfire Tuesday.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at a homeless camp around 3 p.m. near a homeless camp off I-40 westbound by exit 148.
Statesville resident Allen Alexander, 55, was found dead at the homeless camp.
Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and a short time later Statesville resident George White III was taken into custody.
An initial investigation determined that a dispute took place between the two men and that they knew each other.
This remains an active investigation.
