Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man is facing charges involving the sexual exploitation of a minor after multiple electronic devices were seized when a search warrant was executed this week, Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies launched an investigation on Monday after receiving an NCSBI cyber tip regarding a person in possession of child pornography.

Statesville resident Tony Bunton, 64, was identified as the suspect and a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. Several electronic devices were seized containing evidence of child pornography and Bunton was interviewed and then arrested, according to the police report.

He faces multiple charges including the sexual exploitation of a minor. This remains an active investigation.