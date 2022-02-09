Statesville man charged with crimes involving sex acts with a child

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man has been charged with multiple crimes involving sex acts with a child, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies began investigating a child sex assault report on December 27th involving 56-year-old Statesville resident Ray McCoy.

Evidence was collected and interviews with multiple witnesses were conducted and arrest warrants were issued. McCoy was arrested last Thursday and faces multiple charges including felony statutory sex offense by an adult and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The offenses occurred between September 2016 and October 2018, according to the deputy’s report.

He was issued a $150,000 bond.