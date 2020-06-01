Statesville man caught injecting Oxycodone, police say

Statesville
Posted: / Updated:

A Statesville man has been arrested for trafficking Oxycodone, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a narcotics call last Thursday nearby the Box Car Grill at 3103 Taylorsville Highway.

Police found Statesville resident William Lester in a parking lot of the Box Car grill. Lester said he had just injected himself with Oxycodone and had taken three pills. A search of his vehicle found a syringe and 117 pills and Lester was initially issued a citation. He said the pills belonged to a family member.

A further investigation found evidence of trafficking and he was then arrested and taken to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral