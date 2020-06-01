Statesville man caught injecting Oxycodone, police say

A Statesville man has been arrested for trafficking Oxycodone, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a narcotics call last Thursday nearby the Box Car Grill at 3103 Taylorsville Highway.

Police found Statesville resident William Lester in a parking lot of the Box Car grill. Lester said he had just injected himself with Oxycodone and had taken three pills. A search of his vehicle found a syringe and 117 pills and Lester was initially issued a citation. He said the pills belonged to a family member.

A further investigation found evidence of trafficking and he was then arrested and taken to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains open.