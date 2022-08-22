STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed.

Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in a statement issued on Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“We appreciate our outstanding medical staff and employees for their collaboration and flexibility as they sustain quality patient care during this transition,” Whitfield said.

Staff affected by the emergency department’s closure are expected to be reassigned between this hospital and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Emergency room, acute inpatient, cardiac cath, obstetrics, and surgical services will continue at the Lake Norman location.

Officials cited a nationwide need for behavioral health services being at an all-time high.