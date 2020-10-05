Statesville home burglar busted after trying to pawn items

A man has been charged two months after a home robbery that occurred in Iredell County, according to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering at 367 Mountain view Road on August 3.

Several items from the home including five guns had been reported stolen. An initial investigation led detectives to identify Statesville resident Timothy Stewart, 35, as the suspect and a search began.

Stewart was arrested last Thursday.

Stewart attempted to pawn one of the guns at Statesville Jewelry and Loan, the police report indicated.

Stewart faces multiple charges including larceny, and felony possession of a stolen gun.

