Sex abuse charges involving a minor brought against 21-year-old Statesville man

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 21-year-old Statesville man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child

Officials responded to reports they received on December 12 regarding a child at East Iredell Middle School who gave statements to a school official regarding a sex assault outside of the school by a family friend.

A follow-up interview was conducted at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was called in to investigate the case. Statesville resident Javier Hernandez, 21, was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hernandez was taken into custody on January 16. He is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Hernandez also has a criminal history that includes driving with a revoked license and breaking and entering.