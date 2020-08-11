Woman flags down deputy for help after spotting car break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman spotted a vehicle being broken into and flagged down a nearby deputy who was filling up his gas tank on Monday, authorities said.

The deputy was filling up his patrol car gas tank at Phil’s Food Mart on Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville when he was approached by a woman who said a man was breaking into a vehicle and rummaging through it.

When the deputy went over to check the vehicle the suspect had already fled but another deputy arriving located the suspect across the street at another business.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify the suspect.

Union Grove resident Alexander Welborn, 28, was arrested and faces multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering, and giving false information to law enforcement.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Welborn was taken to a detention center and issued a $15,000 secure bond. He has a criminal history that includes drug possession, trespassing, and multiple driving-related charges.