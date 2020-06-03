Retired Statesville PD K-9 passes away after 5 years on the force

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Statesville Police announced the loss of one of their own, retired K-9 Czar.

Authorities said Czar passed peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30.

Czar was removed from road patrol in mid-2019 to facilitate transition during the training of a new K-9 and was officially retired from Statesville PD in February 2020.

Czar had many years of service with Statesville PD and lived out his retirement at his home with handler K-9 Officer A. Herman, who he’d been partnered with since 2015.

K-9 Czar was a multipurpose Belgian Malinois who was certified in a variety of search and seizure methods, but who was known for his narcotics work. Czar and Herman were paired in 2015 and formed a quick and close bond, certifying together after 12 weeks of training.

Statesville Police Department

Czar made countless drug and money seizures during his career, and many narcotics-related arrests were made due to Czar’s work.

Officer Herman related that Czar loved his retired life and relaxing at home. Though old habits are hard to break, and Czar would sit and watch expectantly each time he put on the uniform to head to work.

The day Czar passed was a rare quiet day at home for Herman, who spent a good bit of it petting and relaxing with Czar, whose health had rapidly declined in the previous days and weeks.

In the early evening, he got up to go outside and Czar walked him to the door, which he hadn’t done in days and he gave him a pat on the head. He was outside just a minute or two and came back in the house to find that Czar had passed, peacefully at home and with his family. He finished the account by stating that “Czar was an amazing partner and friend.”