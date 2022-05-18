STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It took a federal jury in Statesville only about an hour to decide that Ann Rink, a deceased grandmother from Hickory, was not used as a tool for investors to make money off her $1.5 million dollar life insurance policy.

The civil trial encompassed a jury of eight people – four men and four women – most of whom have a life insurance policy.

The plaintiff in the case, Michael Rink, is the son and executor of Ann Rink. The defendant is VICOF Trust, the equitable holder of the life insurance policy. The plaintiff’s attorneys alleged in court papers that “[F]or hundreds of years, speculators have sought to use insurance to wager on the lives of strangers” and “never has

The human life wagering problem has been more widespread or involved such vast amounts of money than in recent years.”

The legal issue at the center of this case was whether Rink’s life insurance policy is supported by an insurable interest or whether it was merely a wager or financial bet by investors who thought Ann Rink’s life was a good investment.

The entire trial took two days and comprised only two witnesses – Michael Rink and the insurance agent.

After the verdict, the attorneys for the Rinks declined to comment but the lead defense attorney Jule Rousseau said, “When you have evidence that the family was willing participants, I don’t think a jury is going to conclude a wager by third parties.”