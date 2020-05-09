Pair charged with identity theft in Statesville

Two people are facing identity theft charges for using someone’s credit card without permission.

Last month the victim reported multiple suspicious charges on their card within a three-day span. Detectives were able to obtain information from the businesses where the purchases took place and identified Statesville residents Mariah Coley, 23, and Preston Kovanda, 31, as the suspects.

Coley was taken into custody on Monday, however, police have not been able to locate Kovanda yet.

Iredell Sheriff

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3180.