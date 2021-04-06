Pair charged after gunfire, drug activity reported from Statesville home

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Statesville residents have been arrested following a domestic incident involving gunfire and drug activity, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a domestic issue involving gunshots last Friday at 112 Original Drive.

An initial investigation revealed Statesville resident Steve Goins, 40, fired his gun at 30-year-old Statesville resident Keri Harwell’s vehicle.

Goins was in the bedroom of the residence and was taken into custody.

A search of the home revealed multiple guns and drugs and based on evidence Harwell was also arrested.

Harwell faces multiple charges including felony drug possession with intent to sell while Goins also faces multiple charges including kidnapping and felony possession of a gun.