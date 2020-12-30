Overturned Freightliner moving truck shuts down I-40

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46) — Emergency officials in Iredell County responded to calls regarding the collision around 11 a.m. on Wednesday along I-40 near Stamey Farm Road. A pickup truck collided with a car and a Freightliner overturned while trying to avoid the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, Kansas resident Derek Frye, 26, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car, Statesville resident Robert Grant, 62, was transported with serious injuries. The driver of the Freightliner, Virginia resident Steven Knight, 37, suffered minor injuries.

Charges were filed against Frye for failing to maintain lane control.

I-40 westbound was closed for about two hours and will remain partially closed for the day. The contents of the moving truck were spilled blocking all lanes.

