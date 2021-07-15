One dead after fire in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died in a fire in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the fire occurred near the 500 block of South Greenbrier Road.

Deputies said an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

No other information was released pending the results of the investigation, authorities said.

FOX 46 Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.