STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Silver alert has been issued for a man out of Statesville, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday.

26-year-old Statesville resident Terrance Murrell was last seen at an apartment on Simonton Road.

He is described as a Black male, 6’0″ and weighing 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3406.