Statesville neighbors disturbed to find KKK recruiting flyers on doorsteps

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Statesville were shocked and disturbed after finding KKK recruiting flyers on their doorsteps.

One woman was so upset, she went through her neighborhood to pick up the flyers so her neighbors didn’t have to see them.

The neighborhood is near a Confederate monument that is set to be moved here from the old courthouse grounds. That decision was made last week, but over the weekend, the flyers saying ‘KKK we see everything’ showed up and no one was happy with the sight.

Not too far off Interstate 40 in Iredell County, there’s a neighborhood where something happened over the weekend but many don’t know about it.

Residents say they don’t know why their neighborhood was targeted.

“I have no clue, they just want to spread hatred and it doesn’t matter where they do it, I guess,” said Donna England, who found the KKK flyers.

England says she came across a flyer in her driveway and she is not the only one that got it.

Genesis Houpe’s son came across one too, at an apartment complex on the other side of the county.

“He gave me the letter, and he was all, what do we do, do we need to move, what’s going on?” Houpe said.

Both of these cases have a lot of similarities. Both discovered the flyers on Saturday, both with similar wording and a business card with the name of a division of the Ku Klux Klan.

England, though, says she wasn’t the only target her entire neighborhood was. She says she even went driveway to driveway, picking up the flyers off at nearly a dozen homes.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel the sickening feeling I had. It was an invasion,” England said.

Houpe, though, believes she was a target. She started an online petition to get the confederate monument in downtown Statesville moved.

Nearly 2,500 signatures and a decision from the county later that will soon be happening, She knows that may have disappointed others in the county and she knows some may doubt her story.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“If you think it’s fake, call the number. Look up the website,” Houpe said.

Both Statesville police and Iredell County deputies are looking into the cases. The people who have had to come across the flyers, though say this is not what Statesville, or Iredell County, is.

“Hatred doesn’t come here. I will fight it tooth and nail to keep it from my neighborhood,” England said.

There’s no word yet on, if anyone is caught, whether they’d face criminal charges. Meanwhile there is no timeline yet on when the monument here will be moved.

This isn’t the only instance of KKK flyers being distributed in our area. In 2019, flyers were distributed in Asheville, in Salisbury in 2018 and back in 2017, flyers were also passed out in Gaston County.