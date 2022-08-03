STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry (R) NC-10 made the rounds in Statesville on Wednesday, primarily focusing on ending homelessness in his district.

McHenry joined a roundtable discussion at Fifth Street Ministries, a homeless shelter on the south side of Statesville. Fifth Street has 135 beds and takes the housing approach, which focuses on getting people into a stable housing situation first and then providing wraparound services.

“My life before I came to Fifth Street was miserable. Totally miserable. I wouldn’t want my worst enemy to go through what I put myself through,” Thelma (Bug) Shuford said, a Cook at Fifth Street Ministries.

Shuford struggled with addiction for decades, but now he’s clean and one of the best cooks in Fifth Street’s kitchen.

“I do spaghetti; I do fried chicken, I bake, I do cornbread and everything. Spaghetti is my favorite,” Shuford said.

Success stories like Shuford’s are a dime a dozen at Fifth Street, but a place to sleep and a good meal aren’t the only things it offers.

“We are not just a homeless shelter; we do street outreach, we go out into the woods into the tent cities, abandoned buildings, and we also serve people where they are,” said Michele Knapp, Executive Director of Fifth street ministries.

Michele Knapp, the Executive Director of Fifth Street, says they also have a veterans program, battered women’s shelter, and offer folks the resources needed to get into permanent housing.

“Getting them into housing is key to helping with all those other services and making themselves sufficient,” Knapp said.

McHenry, who represents Fifth Street’s district, provided some insight into how he views the housing first model.

“We’ve had a debate about the model in D.C., not the money, the model. And I think the model should be done by figuring it out in your community with a unique set of interests,” McHenry said.

McHenry made it clear he believed the federal funds dished out to Fifth Street and places like it were being put to good use.

“It’s important we have that broader conversation, not about just the dollars and cents. It’s the effect that you’re trying to have with those dollars. And then looking at successful models and trying to replicate the special sauce that y’all have,” McHenry said.