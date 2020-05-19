Man uploaded inappropriate sexual videos of minors, police say

A Statesville man who uploaded inappropriate videos of minors online is facing child sexual exploitation charges, Statesville police say.

Local officials received a tip March 26 about an unknown person who was uploading videos of underage children performing various sexual acts, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at 513 Bethlehem Road last Friday. Johnny Hastings, 40, was arrested and charged on 9 counts of exploitation.

Hastings has a criminal history including drug charges and DWI.

