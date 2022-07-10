STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was attempting to cross a highway was struck and killed by a vehicle in Statesville Saturday night, Statesville Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday near 3200 Taylorsville Highway. 49-year-old Stony Point resident Stephen Hart was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Hart was walking across the highway when he was struck by a minivan driven by 59-year-old Granite Falls resident Charles Kerley.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.