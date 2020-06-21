Man stole candy, stereo from W. Iredell HS, police say

A Statesville man who broke into West Iredell High School and stole items has been arrested, local police say.

Officers responded to calls on Thursday regarding a break-in that occurred the prior day. Several items including candy and a stereo system had been stolen from the concession stand at the high school’s athletic complex valued at approximately $250.

An initial investigation led detectives to Daniel Brockett Jr, 32, and he was taken into custody at his residence on Woodhaven Drive. Additional items were also found to have been stolen.

Brocket Jr faces multiple charges including theft and breaking and entering. He has a criminal history that includes a DWI, a hit and run, and resisting arrest.

