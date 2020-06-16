Man on probation threatened to kill his previous victims, police say

A Statesville man is facing a slew of charges on multiple recent incidents, the latest of which he threatened to kill someone, officials say.

Officers responded to a call at 143 Valley Glen Driver to a breaking and entering. The suspect, Timothy Leclercq, 43, was seen trying to flee the scene but was ultimately taken into custody.

Officials learned Leclercq had been violating probation. Detectives discovered he told one of his probation officers he was going to kill one of his victims, which the victims of the home later confirmed.

Leclercq faces multiple charges including communicating threats, cyberstalking, and violating probation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android