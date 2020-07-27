Man found dead inside car riddled with bullets, Statesville police say

Statesville police are looking for answers in a homicide investigation where a man was found dead in a car riddled with bullet holes overnight Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle car accident around 2:30 a.m. near 500 Elam Ave. Statesville resident Courtney Bradshaw, 39, was found inside the vehicle suffering from injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the car was riddled with bullet holes and struck a telephone pole and a tree.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time.

Statesville police and SBI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

