IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A serious accident has forced a lane closure on I-77 northbound, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Sunday morning.

Emergency officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 9:30 a.m. near Exit 49A northbound on I-77 near US-70 and Garner Bagnal Blvd. near Statesville.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or what exactly caused the accident.

Safety officials say they expect the lane to be reopened by Noon, however, traffic impact is expected to be high and travelers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.