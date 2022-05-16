STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury in Statesville is deciding whether Ann Rink, a deceased grandmother from Hickory, was used as a tool for investors to make money off her $1.5 million life insurance policy.

The civil trial encompasses a jury of eight people, four men and four women, and most of whom have a life insurance policy.

The plaintiff in the case, Michael Rink, is the son and executor of Ann Rink. The defendant is VICOF Trust, the equitable holder of the life insurance policy.

The plaintiff’s attorneys allege that “[F]or hundreds of years, speculators have sought to use insurance to wager on the lives of strangers” and “never has the human life wagering problem been more wide-spread or involved such vast amounts of money than in recent years.”

The legal issue at the center of this case is whether Rink’s life insurance policy is supported by an insurable interest or whether it was merely a wager or financial bet by investors who thought Ann Rink’s life was a good investment.