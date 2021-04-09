“He was truly an angel.” Statesville family mourns loss of 2-year-old boy hit and killed by vehicle

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Desmond Hayes was a 2-year-old boy with a smile that could light up a room. Now, a Statesville family is coming to terms with his death.

The toddler was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of 5th Street.

The Statesville family believes it was a result of distracted driving. FOX 46 sat down with the family to talk about Desmond and the message they want others to know.

The family of Desmond says what happened to him was an accident.

But it was an accident that has left a huge hole in the family, and a community that quickly came to love him in his two short years of life.

Videos of Desmond Hayes and his twin sister are numerous and will bring a smile to your face. For Deborah Daye, those are her grandkids. And for the last few days, it’s been tough, because one of them is gone.

“This is the first good day. Before that, not so. It’s not the same,” Daye told FOX 46.

Desmond Hayes’ life was one with so much potential. His family says he was so gentle, an old soul.

“The way he used to grab my face. He had the tendency of pressing his forehead up against yours and doing little things like that,” Daye said.

According to Statesville Police, the accident happened Tuesday along 5th Street. Desmond was playing outside when he was hit by a car. His family says the driver was distracted. A makeshift memorial has been set up in the area where it happened.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In the days since, there are little things that have kept them going and support from others that Desmond, in his short time, touched.

“It was just so crazy how this baby knew how to show you so much love,” a family member said. “You had people who didn’t know him, who had just seen pictures of him, fall in love with him.”

But this is a tough loss. Daye says her grandson’s presence is still being felt, and while she is heartbroken she is comforted.

“He truly was an angel that God let us have just a short time,” Daye said.

The family is working to raise money for the funeral. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page for it here.