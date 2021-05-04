DSS called in after baby, minors found inside woman’s home during Statesville drug bust

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Social Services was called in to assist after a drug bust at a woman’s Statesville home revealed a baby and several other minors inside of the home, the Iredell County Sheriff said on Tuesday.

Officials began investigating Statesville resident Katherine Janvrin, 30, after receiving a tip about drug sales at her home at 1202 Brown Summit Ave.

An undercover operation began and multiple investigators were able to successfully make meth drug purchases from the home.

A warrant was executed on the home last Friday and multiple arrests were made.

Katherine Janvin (left), Brandy Jones (right), and Kevin Duckworth (bottom). Photo Credit: Iredell Sheriff

Janvrin faces multiple charges including felony drug sales and child abuse. Janvins’ criminal history includes credit card fraud, forgery, and identity theft.

Statesville resident Brandy Jones, 41, was also arrested and faces multiple charges including drug possession. Jones’ criminal history includes DWI’s, and a school attendance law violation. Harmony resident Kevin Duckworth, 32, was also arrested and faces multiple charges including failure to appear on an unrelated case. Duckworth’s criminal history includes larceny, assault on a female, and resisting.

In all, seven people were in the home as well as one baby. Officials said that due to the age of the baby and several others inside the home, DSS was called in to assist.