Deadly shooting inside Statesville Police Department’s parking lot

Statesville

by: Walter Herman

Posted: / Updated:

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found dead inside his vehicle in the Stateville Police Department parking lot Sunday, officers said.

Officers observed a parked, running vehicle in the parking lot of the police department at 330 S. Tradd Street around 1 p.m Sunday.

The driver, Statesville resident Tracy Knight, was found slumped over the steering wheel suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Mr. Knight suffered a self-inflicted wound.

