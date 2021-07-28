‘Don’t trust these people.’ Iredell-Statesville Board of Ed. weighs mask mandate

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell Statesville board of education held an emergency meeting Wednesday to decide whether masks in the classroom would be optional or mandatory. And while there were no public comments there was certainly plenty of clamor.

Faced with a choice on masks for the upcoming school year – the board of ed gave the people. . . what they wanted. Dr. Jeff James, Superintendent declared face coverings will be optional for employees and the parents’ choice for students for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

However, the superintendent of schools warned the crowd Wednesday’s decision may not be permanent leaving some parents, like Donna Tasnady, concerned. “I don’t trust these people as far as I can throw them – they’ve done the right thing for now. But I’m sure they will reverse it just like that

And Haven Conley says masks made her son Christopher sick. “When he would wear the mask and come home, he’d have a migraine every day, every day it’s hurting our kids – I’ve got a 4-year-old trying to go to pre-k and I don’t want to send her.”

We couldn’t find one person in attendance who thought a classroom mask mandate was a good idea