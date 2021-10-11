Cocaine and marijuana seized, arrest made, during traffic stop in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cocaine and marijuana were seized during a routine stop for a traffic violation last week, Iredell County Sheriff said Monday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a routine stop for a traffic violation last Thursday at the intersection of Glenway Drive and Turnersburg Highway. Hudson resident Roger Thomas Jr., 27, was the driver and refused to stop and a pursuit ensued until he pulled over in a parking lot.

Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered over 180 grams of cocaine and nearly 10 grams of marijuana and Thomas was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including drugs possession and intent to sell. Thomas has a criminal history that includes reckless driving and drug-related charges.