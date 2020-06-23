Career criminal busted again for drugs, fake car registration

A Charlotte man who was caught with drugs and a fake car registration in Statesville is facing multiple charges, according to local authorities.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Charlotte resident Cory Moretz, 32, on Saturday near Salisbury Road and Wall Street for a registration violation.

Deputies conducted a background check on Moretz as well as the vehicle and found the car was stolen and found Moretz had a criminal history. While interviewing Moretz officers were made aware of drugs inside the vehicle and a K-9 unit was called in.

22.5 grams of crystal meth as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found and Moretz was arrested.

Moretz faces multiple charges including having a revoked license, drug possession, and have a fake registration.

His criminal history includes credit card fraud, resisting, and theft charges.

