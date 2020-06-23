Career criminal busted again for drugs, fake car registration

Statesville
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell Sheriff

A Charlotte man who was caught with drugs and a fake car registration in Statesville is facing multiple charges, according to local authorities.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Charlotte resident Cory Moretz, 32, on Saturday near Salisbury Road and Wall Street for a registration violation.

Deputies conducted a background check on Moretz as well as the vehicle and found the car was stolen and found Moretz had a criminal history. While interviewing Moretz officers were made aware of drugs inside the vehicle and a K-9 unit was called in.

22.5 grams of crystal meth as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found and Moretz was arrested.

Moretz faces multiple charges including having a revoked license, drug possession, and have a fake registration.

His criminal history includes credit card fraud, resisting, and theft charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral