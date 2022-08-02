STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men, 41 and 50 years old, dead inside.

Investigators said there were no “obvious signs” that either man’s death was a result of foul play based on a preliminary investigation.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages. The N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office will help determine the causes of death.

The identities of the men were not immediately released.

The Statesville Police Department asked anyone with information about the incident to call 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.