Statesville storage unit employees charged with stealing from customers

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pair of maintenance employees at a storage unit business in Statesville have been charged with stealing from various units, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies began investigating several break-ins and robberies at storage units at a location on Buffalo Shoals Road over the course of the past few months.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

A lengthy investigation identified two maintenance employees of the business, Statesville residents Thomas Mounts, 53, and Stephanie Mounts, 40, as the suspects.

Last Wednesday deputies made contact with the two suspects and located a number of items that had been reported stolen.

Both were arrested and face multiple charges including drug possession, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Thomas Mounts has a criminal history including failure to return property. Both are being held on $100,000 bond.