IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man faces charges after Ecstasy pills and marijuana was discovered at a license checkpoint, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies set up a license checking station on Saturday near Buffalo Shoals Road and Slingshot Road. 38-year-old Statesville resident Jarnell Bailey came through without a license and was seen throwing something out the window, the deputy’s report indicated.

The time thrown consisted of 48 doses of Ecstasy and Bailey was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including MDMA and marijuana possession.

Bailey was held on a $5,000 secured bond. He has a criminal history that includes drug-related charges and driving offenses.