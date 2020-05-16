Statesville man sets home on fire after getting kicked out, police say

A man in Statesville is facing charges for intentionally setting a fire earlier this month.

Fire crews responded to 275 Garden Valley Road in Statesville on May 10 to a residential fire. An investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set due to a domestic disturbance at the location the night before between Christopher Walker and his girlfriend, neither of whom lived at the home.

The homeowner asked both Walker and his girlfriend to leave. Multiple witnesses were able to corroborate the information and Walker was taken into custody later that day.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear how much home damage there was.

Walker has a criminal history including driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor assault on a female.