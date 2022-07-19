STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man is facing charges including statutory rape of a child by way of kidnapping, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies received a call regarding a missing 12-year-old girl on Saturday. Ring video showed the child leaving the home around midnight and it was later learned she had been speaking with a man named Aaron, according to the deputy’s report.

Aaron Clark, 25, of Statesville, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued.

The girl was located a short time later walking on Sardis Road, she was interviewed, and during the interview made statements about engaging in sexual activity with the suspect.

Clark was located a short time later, interviewed, and subsequently arrested. He faces charges including felony statutory rape of a child by kidnapping.

He received a $1 million secured bond.