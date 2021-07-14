Statesville man busted during routine traffic stop in car he stole

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man was caught with a stolen car during a routine traffic stop last weekend, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop this past Saturday near the intersection of West Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Newton Drive for a motor vehicle violation. Statesville resident Mickey Roseman, 26, was asked a series of questions and became evasive. Deputies ran the license plate and found the vehicle had been stolen the week prior during a robbery at a car sales store in Davie County.

Roseman was arrested and faces multiple charges including stolen vehicle and stolen property charges.

