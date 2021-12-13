Statesville man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile females, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man is facing 14 charges after inappropriately touching two juvenile females who were staying overnight at a family member’s home, the Iredell County Sheriff said Monday.

An investigation began when a report was received regarding two juvenile females who were inappropriately touched while staying overnight at a family member’s home, the sheriff’s report stated.

21-year-old Statesville resident Jerediah Mendoza was identified as the suspect and following an interview and evidence that was gathered, he was arrested.

Mendoza faces 14 charges of indecent liberties with a child.

He was held on a $1 million dollar bond.