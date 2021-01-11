Mooresville stabbing suspect tried to use victim’s computer to buy drugs, authorities say

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) — A Mooresville stabbing suspect whose victim didn’t want him using his computer to buy drugs has been arrested, authorities say.

Officials responded to calls regarding a stabbing last Tuesday near Beracah Road near Mooresville.

A victim was found suffering from a severe stab wound and was transported to be treated. The victim told authorities that Mooresville resident Cody Choate, 22, had asked to use his computer and he refused saying Choate was going to use the computer to purchase drugs. Choate got angry, grabbed a knife and chased the victim down the road and stabbed him. Choate then fled the scene, the police report indicated.

Officials located Choate the next day and he was arrested at his home on Brumley Road.

Choate has a criminal history including DWI, assault on a female, and auto breaking and entering.

