Silver Alert: Statesville man has been missing since Sunday

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville man.

Travis Turner, 45, was last seen on Sunday driving away from his home in east Iredell County around 1 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

He is described as a 6’1″ white male weighing 200 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He has a known health condition and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Turner’s car is a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with North Carolina Registration Plate, EKX-6455.

Anyone with information should call 911.